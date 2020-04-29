BROOKVILLE — Katy’s Route 28 Bulk Food Store has become a staple grocery stop during the coronavirus pandemic, as the store is often well stocked with essential item sometimes hard to find in other stores.
Toilet paper, yeast, plenty of frozen foods are kept well stocked in the store. Owner Katy Zafuto says she is able to stay stocked because she has many different suppliers she can order from as she needs products.
“I use like 20 different suppliers, so that’s how I can keep supplies,” Zafuto said. “I think that’s where I benefit, because if I start to run low on something on Wednesday, I can call the supplier for Thursday and get it in. That’s where I think I benefit over most box grocery stores.”
Before the pandemic started, she didn’t even carry paper products in the store. After about a dozen shoppers stopped to ask if she had toilet paper, she decided to order some. Adding this, along with the supplies she typically carries, Zafuto has seen her customer base increase.
“I think it has helped the business. I think a lot of people are coming in that have never been in that store before, and they’re coming in because they hear we have toilet paper or yeast because they can’t find it anyplace,” She said.
Zafuto had never worked in retail before buying the store last May. She had been a mental health social worker for a decade, then a nurse for six years. She quit her job as a nurse to fly to Oklahoma to be with her sick brother.
She had known the previous owner her entire life, and when she came back to Pennsylvania she stopped at the store for lunch one day. The owner asked if she would be interested in buying the store. After talking it over with her husband, she signed the contract in March.
She kept many of the suppliers that were already established for the store, not needing to set up connections with the many suppliers she uses today.
“Freezer items are the most selling items, without a doubt. We are selling a lot of flour and yeast, but our freezers are the most popular,” Zafuto said. “I think people are eating at home more, and it’s pretty easy to throw a couple chicken tenders and fries in an air fryer than make a meatloaf. I think it’s an act of convenience.”
She said yeast has become a popular item because people are starting to make their own bread when the stores are our. Another newly popular item is the local honey kept stocked. Zafuto buys from three local honey suppliers, and has been placing an order every week, something she never did before the pandemic.