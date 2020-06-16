ST. MARYS — Each year, several runners lace up to benefit the Brain Aneurysm Foundation the day before Easter Sunday traditions.
The 10th annual “Bunny Hop 5k for Brain Aneurysm Awareness” had to be postponed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Founder Taylor Grimm.
Grimm, who lost her mother to brain aneurysm rupture at age 17, runs in her memory each year. The Bunny Hop 5k brings in at least 400 runners and walkers each year, reaching a high of 700 some years.
The event raised $109,000 for Brain Aneurysm Foundation in 2018, Grimm said.
Several families who also have lost someone to the same thing make a point to attend each year, Frank said. Runners also leave with pamphlets of information and brochures.
“It’s therapeutic for us to get together and share our experiences, and for me to share who my mom was,” Grimm said.
Several people still chose to run or walk on Easter Sunday in honor of the Bunny Hop this year, Grimm said.
The Elk County Striders group often attend the walk, too.
“It was amazing to see,” she said. “Many people have been reaching out to see when the new date will be.”
It has been difficult to fundraise, too, during a time when people are struggling, Grimm adds.
“It’s uncertain when the economy will rebound, and individuals will be well enough to live more comfortably and to give,” she said.
The Bunny Hop does not have an official date yet, Grimm says, but she hopes for early fall, and plans to announce the rescheduled date around the end of July.
“We are hopeful this doesn’t impact too many nonprofit organizations, such as the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, because we know the amazing work they do in education, awareness and research for brain aneurysms,” Grimm said.
The foundation also sent many of the runners balloons that say “Stop the Pop,” its new slogan, along with hand sanitizer, Grimm said.
Grimm says her plans may have changed, but the reason she runs each year hasn’t. Her team, “Becky’s Butterflies,” is in memory of her mother.
For more information, visit www.give.bafound.org.