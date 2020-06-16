EMPORIUM — While camping at the Hicks Run Camping area on the Elk State Forest, a hitch was stolen off of a pickup truck on June 13, according to District Forester Jeanne M. Wambaugh of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
The hitch was removed sometime during the nighttime, the release stated. The thief or thieves removed the hitch from the truck while the victims were sleeping in the adjacent travel trailer. They didn’t remove the stabilizers. The victims noticed the hitch gone when they awoke the next morning.
The hitch is a Reese hitch valued at $400. Anything with information is asked to contact the district office at 814-486-3353.