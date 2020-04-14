ST MARYS — Similar to restaurants offering takeout or curbside services, Burke's ACE Home Center of St. Marys is providing a drive-thru to keep its customers safe and stocked up on hardware supplies.
Erin Burke said although Burke's is not technically closed to the public, the drive-thru was implemented for those being careful during COVID-19.
“We just really wanted to make it possible for people to get the items or supplies they needed,” he said.
The home center, located on the Million Dollar Highway, has an extra door in the front of the building, perfect for a drive-thru, Burke said.
“We made it possible for people to call ahead and let us know what they wanted, or they can call us from the parking lot,” he said. “We will take it to the front door, and we'll process their payment inside. Bigger items can be put in their car for them.”
Burke's ACE Home Center did carry masks and hand sanitizer, but quickly sold out, he said.
“We are fortunate to sell a lot of the stuff on the life-sustaining list,” Burke said. “People can still get things they need and take reasonable precautions to avoid unnecessary contact.”
Burke said the store also recently donated a few hundred 4-ounce bottles to Chicken Hill Distillery, since it is making, selling and donating bottles of hand sanitizer.
For more information, visit www.burkeshomecenter.com, the Facebook page or call 814-781-1519.