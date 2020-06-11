BROOKVILLE — Businesses around Jefferson County are slowly returning to normal as the guidelines for the green phase are understood.
For some businesses, the regulations left owners and managers wondering if it was worth it to try to stay open. At Barrel 55 in Brookville, a bar and bakery, the shutdown time was used to renovate an outdoor seating area during a time when many people might still be wary of sitting down inside a restaurant.
Other businesses found ways to still serve loyal patrons even during the shutdown, offering curbside pick-up and delivery where possible.
One business, Lindemuth’s Country Store made the switch to curbside pick-up. Owner Cindy Lindemuth used Facebook primarily to continue her business.
“I was pushing all kinds of stuff, and pretty much sold everything that I put out there,” Lindemuth said.
She missed her busy season around Easter, but was happy to finally be open to the public again.
The Second Strike Lanes recently opened fully for bowling again, after only being open for take-out from the kitchen. The decision to open the kitchen came after being fully closed for about 3 months, and the money saved for the summer months was running low.
“Everything that’s kept this place going for the last nine weeks is my savings account,” said owner Chris Morris. “I feel like I’m probably in a little better shape than other small businesses that maybe didn’t have the challenge of making it three months with no pay.”
Maplevale Market, a local bent and dent store, had to close for a period of a few weeks, because it wasn’t able to secure products. This only lasted for a short time before they were open once more, and have now been busier than ever.
Many restaurants in the area are slowly opening the doors as well. The Fusion Cafe on Main Street closed for about a week when the news about the county going into the green phase was announced.
Owners Bill Stein and Christine Hoffman explained that this was to enable them to fully sanitize the interior and get the cafe ready for customers again.