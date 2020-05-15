PUNXSUTAWNEY — A business owner asked the Punxsutawney Borough Council to consider finding an alternative to the parking meters on Main Street, citing them as a factor in hardships faced by Punxsutawney businesses .
Joe Ferraro said he has owned a commercial property at 101 East Mahoning Street for 27 years, and offers commercial rentals out of the first floor of the building while running his own business on the second floor.
“We’ve owned that building for 27 years and parking has always been a problem,” Ferraro said. “When we first bought the property there were still prosperous businesses on Main Street downtown. It wasn’t that big of a deal. Now it’s a big deal.”
He said he has had to lower rent below market value and still struggles to compete with places that don’t have pay-for-parking and parking tickets. Ferraro said he has seen two meter people out at one time recently, and thought it was poor timing for them to have been hired when all the businesses are closed and struggling under coronavirus restrictions.
“It’s time to consider an alternative. It’s just not fair that we’re competing with the plaza and Walmart and everyplace else where there’s no parking ticket,” Ferraro said.
Police Chief Matt Conrad said the meter people were in training, but would not discuss the issue further during the meeting.
“They’re out training, I don’t have to justify why I have two out there.” Said Conrad. “If you want to discuss it we’ll go discuss it. I’d rather not do it in a public forum because there’s some things that I wouldn’t release to the public as far as the reasoning they’re out there.”
Ferraro said he heard the reason was the business owners taking the parking, which he does not believe is an issue now due to how few businesses there are. He also questioned if the revenue the borough collected from meters and tickets was worth it, again asking the council to consider an alternative.
Mayor Richard Alexander encouraged Ferraro to discuss the issue with Conrad at a later time.