BUTLER – Officials at Butler Health System confirmed its first patient with presumed positive results for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 illness. The patient, who had been sick, was directed by his physician to be tested at BHS’s outdoor site earlier in the week. The patient, a Butler County resident, is recovering at home.
BHS has notified Pennsylvania Department of Health and Butler County of the confirmed case.
BHS works collaboratively with the PA Department of Health in the ongoing care and monitoring of this patient, as it will with any future confirmed cases.
Butler Health System’s Medical Director of Infectious Diseases, John Love, MD, PhD, issued the following statement:
“Butler Health System has been prepared for COVID-19, and has implemented the proper protocols and infection control best practices. In addition to its internal processes and controls, BHS adheres to CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines. The top priority at BHS is the safety of patients, staff and the community. BHS continues to care for all patients throughout its network.”
BHS emphasizes that if you are not feeling well, before visiting a doctor’s office, urgent care or emergency department, call your primary care doctor or BHS Care Center at 833-602-CARE (2273) for guidance. BHS also emphasizes to use its website, butlerhealthsystem.org, for information, guidance, and links to CDC and PA Department of Health.