REYNOLDSVILLE — C.G. Johnson Elementary is one of two schools in the DuBois Area School District acting as a pickup location to free breakfast and lunch.
The school will be offering breakfast and lunch combination bags until March 27. This week was the first week for the program since schools closed throughout Pennsylvania.
The school is offering food pick up on weekdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. through the student drop off lane of the main parking lot. Drivers can stop at the brown door and wait for food to be brought to their car.
The schools are being deep cleaned at this time, and only essential staff are allowed in them. The district is also urging residents to call the district office if they are in need, and point to local volunteers if someone is unable to leave their house to get food.
“We respectfully ask that you only request what is needed for your family,” a release said.