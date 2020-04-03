REYNOLDSVILLE — Teachers at C.G. Johnson Elementary in Reynoldsville took two days to see their students by car this week, putting on a parade and meal delivery.
Pre-school teachers Doreen McKendree, Christina Mitchell, and April Ruchlewicz gathered at the school at 11 a.m. to collect meals to take to their students and other children at their homes on Tuesday.
The teachers left the meals just outside the doors of the students’ homes, then honked to their students once they were back in their car. Several of the students made signs to wave to the teachers from their porches.
With the meal the teachers also put together packets of activities and fun to leave for the pre-schoolers as well. Since the students are between 3 and 5 years old, the teachers said the isolation has been confusing for them. They don’t understand what is happening with the pandemic, they just know they went home from school on a Friday and haven’t been able to go back.
The teachers have also started a Facebook page for the families so the students can stay in contact. They have also been making weekly calls to check in with the families.
The Elementary teachers put together a car parade to visit their students Wednesday afternoon. Teachers gathered in the school parking lot with decorated cars to create a parade for their students.
The route took them around Reynoldsville and into Sykesville past Stahl Park. Elementary students practiced social distancing as they found spots along the route to wave signs to their teachers.