STRATTANVILLE — The Clarion-Limestone seniors held graduation at the Moonlite Drive-in in Brookville on Saturday, having a unique celebration during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cars filled in the rows as if getting ready for a weekend movie, but instead the screen would play pre-recorded speeches. Those close to the front formed a line of lawn chairs even with the snack bar to watch the ceremony.
A grouping of chairs was placed in the field before the movie screen, and a stage had been constructed directly in front of the screen. The ceremony had to wait until it was dark enough for the videos to be seen on the screen.
The Valedictorian Ali Girt and Salutatorian Samurah Curry had each recorded their speeches to the class ahead of time. The guest speaker for the ceremony was C-L alumnus Dr. Andrew Puckett, whose speech contained several jokes about the speech being recorded from his home and played on a movie screen.
Once the speeches were complete, the students approached the stage, one row of seating at a time to receive their diplomas. A photo of the senior and information like their future plans was shown on half of the screen, while the other half showed the live feed of them receiving their diploma.
As the students accepted their diplomas, photos were taken of them as they exited the left side of the stage. To the far left in the field, all the students’ yard signs were stuck for them to take as they returned to their seat.
At the end of the diploma ceremony, Girt returned to the stage to lead her class in the tassel turning ceremony. Class Vice President Ben Smith then led the class in the throwing of their caps, via a video recorded of him in his yard.
This was the first of several graduation ceremonies to take at the drive-in during this week.