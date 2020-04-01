STRATTANVILLE — The Clarion Limestone School District recently received a $20,000 grant that will allow them to hand deliver meals to students using existing bus routes.
Superintendent Amy Glasl got the call late last week that the grant had been awarded, and immediately began making plans to implement the deliveries. The grant is from the No Kid Hungry Emergency Response program.
No Kid Hungry is a national campaign that works to end child hunger and mobilize support to ensure children can eat.
The School will now be delivering meals using the bus routes on Monday and Thursday, while still offering pickup at the school.
“Our contractors are all on board and ready to start,” said Kristie Taylor, elementary principal.
Taylor said individual families will be contacted to get permission to stop with meals, and to get a count of how many meals each vehicle will need for the routes. They will have essential staff or trained volunteers riding in each vehicle to distribute the meals.
The school administration had concerns about some of the students not getting meals. Taylor said this will be a bigger blessing to some homes in the district.
“Their typical connection and availability to food has been taken, and this will allow us to tear that barrier down to the homes,” Taylor said.
The school continued to distribute meals through the pick-up site on Monday, but hope to be ready to deliver by vans Thursday.