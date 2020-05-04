STRATTANVILLE — The Clarion-Limestone School District is seeing success with delivering meals to students on pre-existing bus routes.
Elementary School Principal Kristie Taylor said the program was made possible through a grant the school received from the No Kid Hungry Emergency Response program. The grant is paying for the two buses and seven vans it takes to deliver the meals to the homes of the students.
“Our kitchen staff and Rachel McConnell (Food Service Director) have been amazing about getting food ready for us and out the door,” Taylor said.
The vehicles deliver four meals — two breakfasts and two lunches — to students two days a week. The program serves about 400 students. 1,600 meals are prepared and packed to be delivered each Monday and Thursday.
A number of volunteers assist.
“It's been a real work of heart. It's an overwhelming task. It's nearly half the students in the district. You think 'do we really have to do that?' The answer is yes, we have to make sure they have access to food and a connection to the district,” Taylor said.
Each of the administrators rides a bus route each day, and along with volunteers helps to deliver the food. Taylor said the bus drivers have also been great at keeping the vehicles on track and adapting to the new use.
“The bus drivers are just fantastic. They know exactly where they're going and who is next on the list,” Taylor said.
The families are used to the routine now, Taylor said, which makes the delivery go more smoothly. The volunteers can't leave the food until they see determine someone is at home to pick it up, because of the perishables in the meals.
Taylor said the routes have also been utilized to deliver other items to families from the school.
“It's been great because we've gotten to see a lot of students on the run and it's also been great community getting to see the kids and parents,” Taylor said.