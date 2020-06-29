FALLS CREEK — Calhoun Farm and Market will be hosting a Fourth of July vendor market on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The vendors will be a mix of food, crafts, natural products, and decor. As of Wednesday, the farm was still accepting applications from vendors to participate.
The Serene Bean, Winery at Wilcox, and Rita’s Concessions will be a few of the food vendors at the market.
Many of the other vendors will feature a variety of handmade items such as soaps, jewelry, signs, and home decor. Prismatic Rose will be there with handmade soap, candles, and bath bombs.
All the vendors will be set up outside, for the “open air, outdoor market” style being used by the farm. This is to allow social distancing and make shoppers feel at ease during the current coronavirus pandemic.
There will also be up-cycled jewelry and vintage clothing for sale, plants and herbal products, and 4Life products offered by several vendors.
Calhoun’s is located at 639 Rockdale Road in Falls Creek.