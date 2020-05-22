KERSEY — Calla’s Cafe and Fine Foods on the Million Dollar Highway in Kersey is now hosting a “pop-up shop” to serve its customers during COVID-19.
Dee Dee Calla and her husband, Lester, and daughter, Alyssa, are a St. Marys family who work together to make Calla’s Cafe a success.
Calla’s partnered with Copper Fox Winery two years ago to offer two businesses under the same roof.
The pop-up shop idea came from the dining room’s having to be closed to customers, Calla said. When customers stop in for a takeout order or bottle of wine, they can grab necessities or Calla’s products while they’re there, including items like toilet paper and paper towels, dish soap, masks and gloves, surface cleaner and grocery items like sugar, mayonnaise or steak sauce.
This is something they are doing in cities during the pandemic, Calla says. She will also be receiving a cooler toward the end of June, and will stock it with things like lunch meats and cheeses and homemade spaghetti and Alfredo sauces.
Community support for Calla’s has been strong during the shutdown, she said.
“It’s been a blessing in disguise,” she says. “There have been a lot of new customers who may not otherwise come here.”
Calla’s Cafe has remained open for takeout throughout the shutdown, while other restaurants had to close, she said. Mother’s Day was an extremely busy day, she added.
Calla’s has had to make adjustments, such as a new takeout management system. It has also been a struggle to maintain a full staff.
“I give special recognition to our family and friends who have volunteered their help the past two months,” Calla says, noting Tami Senior, Jean Stefano, Cody Greenthaner, Anthony Mastrogiacomo and Cindi Benson. “And a special ‘Thank you’ to our new and faithful customers.”
A big announcement for Calla’s and Copper Fox Winery is there will be a deck with outdoor seating in its future, she added.
Calla’s Cafe and Fine Foods and Copper Fox Winery are located at 1215 Million Dollar Highway in Kersey. For updates, visit their Facebook pages.