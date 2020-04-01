DuBOIS — During a time when area businesses are just trying to remain afloat, Brad Calliari of Calliari’s Bakery on DuBois Street says he is grateful for his dedicated employees and customers.
Calliari spends about 15 hours a day at the bakery and Italian deli grocery shop, making his own bread from scratch in a brick oven more than 100 years old. The shop also offers spaghetti sauce, canned sauces, peppers and other items, as well as homemade paninis and subs.
A big part of Calliari’s business is delivering bread to area stores, so when the motor failed in his delivery van Friday, he was appalled to discover Morelli Sales & Service of Brockway is unable to sell him a new one, due to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown of non-essential businesses. Service rooms at dealerships are still open, but they can’t sell vehicles, Calliari said.
He was frustrated with the circumstances, to say the least, since locating a motor and having the van repaired will take time. Deliveries are currently being made out of Calliari’s Pontiac Vibe, into which he cannot fit as many products, but since sales are down, the situation is manageable.
Calliari’s is no longer delivering to local offices like it was, since those offices are closed to the public, but its deliveries to stores have been normal. He is also still shipping bread, recently to Las Vegas, Nevada.
As expected, Calliari has seen a decrease in his in-store business, seeing more new customers than regulars.
“Stores are running low, and they want our bread,” he said.
Calliari is known for his freshly-baked bread with a one-day shelf life, which also freezes well, he says. It’s especially beneficial to make your own product during a time when stores are running low. He keeps a six-week supply of flour on hand at all times.
“It has been great, as far as everyone coming in and thanking us for being open,” Calliari said. “We are getting ‘Thank yous’ left and right.”
Calliari is commending his employees, who could have chosen to stay home but are still working.
“They are just as scared as everyone else,” he said. “My biggest goal throughout all of this is ensuring the general safety of customers and employees, making sure they are safe.”
Calliari says he is also selling fresh pizza dough and sauce for families, so youngsters can learn how to bake a pizza while they’re stuck at home.
“I appreciate everyone coming in,” he said. “I want to be here to serve them.”
For more information, visit www.calliarisbakery.com or call 814-371-4781.