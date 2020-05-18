DuBOIS — Life Matters Now and Elk County Right to Life are sponsoring a candidate forum Tuesday night on Facebook Live.
The three Republican candidates running for the 25th Senatorial District seat, currently held by retiring Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, will answer questions beginning at 5:30 p.m. They include Jim Brown, of Brockway; Cris Dush, of Brookville; and John "Herm" Suplizio, of DuBois.
The three Republican candidates running for the 75th Legislative District seat, currently held by retiring state Rep. Matt Gabler, of DuBois, will answer questions at 7 p.m. They include Michael Armanini, of DuBois; Lisa LaBrasca Becker, of DuBois; and Michael Clement, of DuBois.
The forum can be viewed on Facebook Live @The River 989. People can also listen to it on “The Hound” 97.5FM and “The River” 98.9FM. Attorney Tom Wagner will be the moderator for the event.
The primary election will be held June 2.