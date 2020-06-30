REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Memorial Park Committee recently took another step forward by moving the cannon statues from the pool on Deitz Street to Main Street next to the Uni-Mart, where the park will be located.
The cannons, which have a date stamp of 1862 on them, have spent most of their history in Reynoldsville.
The cannons first set at the high school on each side of the building, according to Reynoldsville Historical Society President Gene Deible.
Later, they were moved and placed by the Civil War Monument located at the bottom of the high school steps. It was then moved to the pool complex.
“It will be nice to see the cannons reunited with the monument on Main Street,” said Deible in a Facebook post.
Malone Enterprises of Reynoldsville donated manpower and machinery to move the two cannons to their new home.
A larger crane was brought in after the company discovered the 16,000-pound limit was not enough because the cannons weighed 10,000 pounds each.
The cannons are being stored at the memorial park until the footers for the official placement are poured.
The next meeting for the Reynoldsville Memorial Park Committee will be held July 1 at 7 p.m. in the back room of the Reynoldsville American Legion.