Birthday Parade
BROOKVILLE — Nina and Porter Kahle celebrated their birthday in a nontraditional way by having a car parade drive past their home in Brookville.
The Kahles turned 16 on Easter Sunday, but were limited to how they could celebrate because of the stay-at-home order. Still wanting to hold some kind of celebration for the occasion, a car parade was planned for 2:30 p.m. that day.
An event for the parade was made on Facebook, inviting all who wanted to participate to bring glitter, confetti and silly string to throw from their cars in celebration.
The Kahles front porch was decorated with balloons and streamers so no one would mistake which house was celebrating a birthday.
About 25 cars drove past in total, also decorated with signs, banners and balloons. It might not have been the sweet 16 most teenagers get for their birthday, but it showed the community was still ready to celebrate with them.