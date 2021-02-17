DuBOIS — The DuBois Jaycees have been named the 2020 recipient of “The Carrie Reich Memorial” award.
This distinguished Pennsylvania Jaycees award is given to the state chapter who lives up to the Jaycees’ motto, “Service to humanity is the best work of life.”
The award is named after the late PA Jaycee President and York Jaycee member, Carrie Reich, who died suddenly during her term as state president.
Her dedication and passion to the Jaycees and “service to humanity,” were the reason this award was created in her memory.
“I have a full team of people who make it easy to dare to serve,” said DuBois Jaycees President Sheri Price, who is currently serving her second two-year term. “On that note, I am also pleased that the DuBois Area Jaycees received the Carrie Reich Memorial Award for embodying that service to humanity is the best work of life.”
The DuBois Jaycees chapter also received “The Carrie Reich Memorial” for their work in 2017.
“Our chapter is so grateful, humbled, and honored to have received this recognition from the state organization,” said Price. “We will continue to serve our community, its citizens and always ensure that service to humanity is the best work of life for many years to come.”