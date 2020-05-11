HARRISBURG — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remained steady in Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties, according to Monday's update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Clearfield County's number of positive confirmed cases remained at 25, Elk at five and Jefferson at seven, the latest update from the state showed.
Elk County is the only of the three counties to report a death to date as a result of COVID-19.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is listed at 639, Elk County’s at 221 and Jefferson County’s at 381, according to the Department of Health.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a statewide increase of 24 new COVID-19-related deaths Monday, bringing the total to 3,731 deaths in Pennsylvania.
There were an additional 543 cases of COVID-19 reported statewide, bringing the total to 57,154.
“As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County’s number of cases remains the same, with 23 reported cases and one death.
— Indiana County reported one new case, bringing its total to 76, and five deaths.
— Centre County remains the same, with that county’s total at 119 cases and two deaths.
— Cameron County remains the same, with two reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County remains unchanged with four reported cases.
— McKean County has remained the same with a total of six cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 11,801 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,655 cases among employees, for a total of 13,456 at 539 distinct facilities in 44 counties.