ST. MARYS — A Dickinson Center caseworker has been using life-size puppets to teach children in St. Marys Area School District school appropriate behaviors and valuable life lessons.
Rhonda Mosier, a LIFE/IY (Living in Family Environment/Incredible Years) caseworker with Dickinson Center, serves Fox Township and Bennetts Valley elementary schools, providing emotional, behavioral, academic and/or social well-being services.
Mosier is the facilitator of the “kindergarten readiness program” at the elementary schools in the summer, which is designed to prepare students for kindergarten and create a smooth classroom transition, she said. The kindergarten readiness program is also held at South St. Marys Street elementary and Johnsonburg elementary schools.
The IY program, incorporated in 2010, has been shown to “promote positive social interactions between students, increase cooperation with teachers and reduce peer verbal and physical aggression in the classroom,” Mosier says. “It has also been shown to decrease risky behaviors later in life, such as delinquency, violence and substance abuse.”
One of the props that makes Mosier very popular with students are her life-size puppets — Dina the dinosaur and her friends Molly, Wally and Tiny turtle, each of whom teach different skills throughout the year.
“Life-size puppets are used to help engage the children, and help them feel comfortable to express themselves,” she said. “Some include mindfulness, anger management, self esteem and feelings.”
As part of a “dinosaur curriculum,” Dina teaches students about school rules and how to do their best, Mosier says.
“She encourages students to talk about their feelings, and gives them a safe place to do so,” she adds.
Most children enjoy giving Dina hugs, high-fives or fist bumps, and just touching her for comfort, Mosier says. However, things are different now due to COVID-19, something Dina will be talking about often.
“Dina is also teaching children the importance of personal hygiene, as she talks of safety measures such as hand-washing, sanitizing, masking and social distancing,” she said. “Dina also shares her struggles and feelings related to wearing a mask, as this is a new situation for her as well.”
Children relate better to the puppets, Mosier says, and are more likely to imitate their positive behavior.
“It’s a fun way to teach them,” she said. “They are motivated to please Dina by following the rules and showing her good manners.”
Students often ask when Dina will be back, Mosier says, and color pictures to give to her.
“Smiles are seen when Dina or another puppet come to visit the classroom,” she said.