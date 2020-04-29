NEW BETHLEHEM – In the 2018 sequel to Disney’s original “Mary Poppins,” the title character says, “Nothing is gone forever, only out of place.”
While these words fit a variety of life situations, they seem especially appropriate for this year’s musical at Redbank Valley High School.
Set to open on Friday, April 3, the high school’s 2020 production of Disney’s “Mary Poppins” became yet another casualty of the school’s closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On April 9, first-time musical director Julie Aaron made the announcement that no director wants to make.
“With a heavy heart I had to cancel the musical,” Aaron said, noting that the decision was especially disheartening because the original plan was to postpone the production until school reopened. With the announcement that school would close for the remainder of the year came the realization that the show would not go on. “Our actors had not only learned their lines and songs, but they were learning to dance like they had never danced before, including tap.”
The news of the cancellation was disappointing to the entire cast and crew, especially for the five seniors involved with the show — Cassandra Westover (Winifred Banks), Abigail Markle (Katie Nanna), Brooklyn Hepler (Townsperson/Sweep) Madison Moore (Stage Manager) and Carly Over (Mary Poppins).
“Redbank Valley’s cast put their heart into this show just as they have done every other show,” Westover said. “I’ve loved my time at Redbank and getting to know our wonderful cast. I grew to love my musical family. I’m excited to see the amazing performances they put on in the years to come and thank the community for their support each year.”
Even the younger cast members noted the bond they forged with their senior castmates.
“I’m blessed to have met these seniors,” eighth grade cast member Emily Neiswonger (Mrs. Brill) said, explaining that the older cast members helped her so much with the production. “I can’t thank them enough for their hard work. They will hold a special place in my heart.”
Aaron agreed. She noted that when the temporary school closure was first announced, and the original plan was to postpone the musical, cast members did not allow the setback to deter enthusiasm or preparation.
“Before the cancellation, we met several times in Zoom meetings to practice and just to talk to one another,” she said. “Many cast members have expressed their enjoyment over the practices we’ve had.”
Once the permanent closure was confirmed and the show was canceled, Aaron said the cast continued to reach out to one another.
“After we canceled, the cast offered kind words and love to each other, especially to the seniors,” she said.
When asked if she would consider carrying the musical over to next year, Aaron demonstrated the same level of commitment to the cast that they had shown to each other.
“With two of our leads being seniors, I don’t think it would be fair to them for all the work they have done,” Aaron said to the possibility of recasting the seniors. “I’m already looking into options for next year.”
Although a physical performance may not be possible this year, Aaron said Cecelia Harmon, a sister of one of the cast members, is working on a video compilation of select songs from the musical.
Harmon said the idea for the video came when she saw a similar presentation by the cast of the Broadway musical “Hamilton.”
“They were singing the title number from their individual homes,” she said. “When I saw how this video was put together, I realized that I had the ability and equipment to edit something in a similar style for the Redbank thespians.”
While Harmon said she realizes that nothing will substitute for the on-stage production, she sees the video as a way to provide an alternative performance.
“The students are truly doing most of the work, I am just stitching everything together to create a cohesive piece,” she said, noting that she’s not sure when the project will be completed, but hopes it will be in the near future.
Aaron indicated that whatever form this year’s musical does or doesn’t take, the opportunity to direct this cast has been a truly memorable experience.
“They are such a fabulous and supportive group of kids,” she said.
Over offered a similar appraisal of Aaron’s directorial debut.
“This may have been Julie Aaron’s first year, but she settled into her role better than anyone,” Over said, noting that Aaron’s direction was instrumental in making the show what it was going to be. “I don’t know for sure how much theatre will be in my life after high school, but I will hold the memories that everyone here has given me close to my heart.”
“I can’t wait to see what she and the rest of the underclassmen put on in the years to come,” she continued.
And cast members are already thinking about that future together.
“It feels different not doing the musical, especially because I would have liked to have been able to look back on this amazing experience,” said junior cast member Sammie Booth (Townsperson/Sweep). “Overall, I think that we can come out stronger and have a positive outlook for next year.”