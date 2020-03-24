ST. MARYS — Two Catholic churches in the Elk County area have begun utilizing Facebook live and other online streaming services to accommodate people while trying to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Kim Kerchinski, business manager of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in St. Marys, said they are using Facebook live to stream daily and Sunday masses held at 8:30 a.m.
“We really want to give people the mass,” she said. “We have had a lot of hits (on Facebook) every day, and people appreciate it.”
The videos of Father Peter Augustine Pierjok speaking will also be recorded daily, so those who cannot tune in during the livestream can check back at another time, Kerchinski adds, and they are working on acquiring a YouTube channel.
“So glad to have this on Facebook — I have been watching every day,” a commenter said on the SMCC Facebook page.
SMCC has also held a radio mass for years, Kerchinksi said, on WKBI 1400 AM and 94.5 FM.
Father Augustine is offering private mass without the congregation, with the church being locked when he celebrates mass, Kerchinski said.
“The church building is open throughout the day for people to visit,” she said.
Rev. Ross Miceli of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Kersey said there is a special URL set up — www.boniface.live — for followers to watch.
“It will forward to a special page with our live information and live stream, and also recorded messages and masses,” he said. “It will have a link to our church bulletin, and a link to donate online as well to the church and our ministries.”
Miceli said he has been working on implementing some form of technology all week, and checking with other churches who broadcast regularly to see what their plans are.