ERIE — In a year like no other, the Diocese of Erie has created a listing of the public and livestreamed Christmas Eve and Christmas Masses being celebrated at parishes throughout the 10,000-square-mile diocese on a new microsite, Simply Celebrating, at www.eriercd.org/ christmas.html.
“Parishes want to be as welcoming as possible during this Christmas season, a time when many people are looking to include a spiritual aspect to their celebration,” said Anne-Marie Welsh, director of communications for the diocese. “We hope this will make it easier for everyone to find the information they are seeking.”
In addition to Mass times, the site indicates parishes that are providing space for overflow crowds in parish halls or gymnasiums, as well as those that are asking people to call ahead for reservations.
“For the most part, it is easier to find room at Masses earlier on Christmas morning than on Christmas Eve,” Welsh said. “But the site is designed to give people as many options as possible.”
Erie Bishop Lawrence Persico will offer Midnight Mass at St. Peter Cathedral in Erie.
ABC-affiliate WJET-TV in Erie once again will broadcast the Mass live, as well as livestream it, thanks to a partnership with Gannon University and the generosity of an anonymous donor.
The broadcast will start with a half hour of music beginning at 11:30 p.m. The cathedral’s Midnight Mass will be available on WJET’s Facebook page at www.yourerie.com/midnight-mass/ and on the diocesan Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eriercd.
The Mass also will air live on TalkErie.com 103.3, 105.9 FM, with a replay Christmas Day at 11:30 a.m.