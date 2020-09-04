Effective Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Community Blood Bank is able to accept certain individuals as blood donors who were previously deferred by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines that regulate the blood industry.
The FDA announced the revised guidelines in April, but the CBB needed time to modify computer systems, write procedures and train our staff on how to implement the following changes safely:
Eligible to Donate Immediately (No Deferral Time):
- Individuals who were stationed with the military or lived on a base in Europe from 1980 to 1996; the previous deferral was because of risk of variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD or mad cow disease).
- Individuals who lived in Europe for five years or more from 1980 to the present; the deferral was also because of risk of vCJD or mad cow disease.
See exceptions below:
- An indefinite deferral will remain for those who lived in Ireland or France for five years or more cumulatively in the period from 1980 to 2001.
- An indefinite deferral also remains for persons who lived in the United Kingdom for three months or more cumulatively in the period from 1980 to 1996.
Deferral time reduced to three months (previously 12):
- If received a tattoo or piercing.
- If traveled to a malarial endemic area (as long as you were not a resident of a malarial endemic country).
- If any possible blood exposure including, but not limited to, needle stick exposure; blood transfusion; organ transplant; skin or bone graft.
- Male-male sexual contact.
“We appreciate the patience from our donors for these highly anticipated changes,” said Jaclyn Seymour, community relations specialist for the Community Blood Bank. “We are thrilled to get started with these changes and hopefully see more donors and donors who previously could not donate be able to come help save local lives.”
Community members are urged to donate blood at the Community Blood Bank’s upcoming blood drives in Clearfield and DuBois to help restore the blood supply to adequate levels.
The CBB continues to face a critical blood shortage. Around 32% of the organizations and businesses who hold blood drives for the CBB continue to cancel their scheduled blood drives due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. These businesses and organizations may not be operating onsite or have limited operations.
“We have been saying how critical the blood supply is for months now,” said Jaclyn Seymour, community relations specialist for the Community Blood Bank. “But it’s true. We are facing a very critical need for all blood types, particularly Type O blood donors. This is a great way to give back to the community during this time of need.”
Less than 2% of the population donates blood. If everyone donated one more time this year, there would not be a blood shortage for the patients in need in the local hospitals. Be the one more donor today by scheduling your appointment.
Please consider coverage for the following blood drives:
- Tuesday, Sept. 8 | 1-5 p.m. | Penn Highlands Clearfield – Bloodmobile | 815 Doctors Dr. Clearfield, PA 16830.
- Friday, Sept. 18 | 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. | Penn Highlands DuBois – CRC Building | 100 Hospital Dr. DuBois, PA 15801.
Call Kathy Hastings at 716-450-0376 to schedule an appointment to donate.