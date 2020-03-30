CLEARFIELD — Due to the COVID-19/coronavirus, all tax-aide services and all AARP driving and refresher courses will be suspended until further notice. All registered consumers are being called – they will not be scheduling any new consumers until they cover the people already scheduled.
The CCAAA bus trip to Site & Sound will be rescheduled for a later date. All participants will receive a letter in the mail containing the new date and the options available.
The main concern is for the safety of consumers.
