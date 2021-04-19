The Clearfield APPRISE Telecenter Program volunteers, from left, are: M. Susan Moore (clerical volunteer for six years); Linda Dunworth (certified APPRISE volunteer for event years); Ann Reid (certified APPRISE volunteer for 17 years); Bobbie Sopic (CCAAA staff certified APPRISE counselor); Alice Pollock (CCAAA staff certified APPRISE counselor/coordinator) and Geneva McCallum (clerical volunteer for 11 years).