CLEARFIELD — Individuals who are interested in learning more about Alzheimer’s and dementia are encouraged to participate in new educational sessions offered by the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., along with the Alzheimer’s Association. These sessions include “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s,” and “Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior.”
The “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” program explores the relationship between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, explains the risk factors and the general stages of the disease, and offers helpful Alzheimer’s Association resources. The date/time for this program is June 25 at 2 p.m.
The “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” program helps participants recognize common signs of the disease and know what to watch for in themselves and others. This program will be held on June 11 at 2 p.m.
“Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior”, being held on June 18 at 2 p.m., will help participants to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers, and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.
These programs will be presented online. Anyone interested in participating can register by calling the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging at 814-765-2696, Ext. 311, or by contacting the Alzheimer’s Association Helpline at 800-272-3900. Once a participant is registered, he/she will receive a computer link and phone number required to enter the online meeting.