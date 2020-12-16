DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. High 28F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.