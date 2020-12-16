CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority is reminding Clearfield County residents of the importance of supporting local restaurants, especially at this time.
Beginning Saturday, Dec. 12, Gov. Tom Wolf closed commonwealth restaurants to inside dinning, allowing curbside pick-up and deliveries only through Jan. 4, 2021.
CCRTA Director Josiah Jones said CCRTA staff began working last week on ways they could help local restaurants and came up with a contest.
“After hearing the governor’s announcement to shutdown indoor dining, I asked staff members to brainstorm and prepare for a meeting Friday to discuss ways we could help restaurants in Clearfield County,” Jones said.
He said after researching what other destination marketing organizations were doing to help their locally-owned businesses, staff devised a plan.
“We felt like we could step up what others were doing and offer something where everyone could earn something and enjoy participating,” he explained, adding, “Restaurants need our help more than ever.”
Working together, staff decided to offer a contest where residents can earn a free T-shirt when they purchase take-out or gift cards from three locally-owned restaurants. To be eligible residents must purchase three times the week of Dec. 13-19, Dec. 20-26 and Dec. 27-Jan. 2. and turn in the entry forms and receipts from their purchases. Chain restaurants are not eligible.
Entries and receipts must be turned in to CCRTA’s office by Jan. 29. More information and entry forms are available on CCRTA’s Facebook page.
Jones said he hopes county residents will participate and help local restaurants survive.
“I am not aware of any county restaurants that are closing but I do know many are struggling mightly. They need our help and support. The last thing we want to see is one of them closing their doors. We really hope Clearfield County residents will participate in this safe take-out or curbside contest, enjoy some good food and support local restaurants.”