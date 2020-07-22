ST. MARYS — Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) CARES Act funds being awarded to local organizations was a main highlight of the City of St. Marys Council meeting Monday.
Community and Development Economic Coordinator Tina Gradizzi introduced resolution 20-12 to Council members. As part of the stimulus package, CDBG CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funding was awarded to address COVID-19 issues.
Gradizzi said two public hearings were held to address projects planned for Christian Food Bank, the Guardian Angel Center of Kersey and St. Marys and Benzinger Township Historical Society.
“CFB has had to change its whole distribution system, for the safety of its volunteers, as well as their clients,” she said.
The food bank is looking at an entire drive-thru system, Gradizzi said, with a total projected cost of $152,000.
“We can cover 77 percent of that project cost,” she said. “They are also working with the county to fund the rest of that project.”
The GAC, which serves eight counties, is known for providing brand-new items for families and youth in need in a judgement-free place.
The center serves about 20 percent of St. Marys clients, Gradizzi said. The GAC, which also has to change its distribution process, is in need of personal protective equipment (PPE), deep-cleaning supplies and other assistance.
“They are also looking at a sneaker voucher program,” she said. “Normally, students come in and try on shoes, but they can’t do that anymore.”
The GAC serves about 104 St. Marys children, Gradizzi said.
The cost of the project is about $34,620, she said.
“We can help them out with a percentage of those costs,” she said.
The St. Marys and Benzinger Township Historical Society was unable to host its largest fundraiser this year due to COVID-19, Gradizzi noted, and is in need of additional equipment and deep-cleaning services for the public facility. The historical society is also looking at implementing a mailing system. The project would cost about $8,000.
Gradizzi also proposed an income-eligible sewage payment program, similar to other City programs for income-eligible individuals, such as the housing rehabilitation program.