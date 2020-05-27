The Community Education Center’s DISCOVER Partnership will be offering a few virtual events to assist students and parents with their college preparations this summer.
The first session “Heading Off to College Mentor Panel” Series will consist of a few current or recently graduated college students who will share their college experience and offer up tips and advice to high school students and parents. The series was to run this week including Wednesday (today) at 3 p.m. and Thursday at 1 p.m.
According to Program Manager Amy Goode, “There is a nice variety of college students including one who transferred back home to take classes locally and a student who took a gap year. They all have different degrees and experiences to share including some topics such as what it is like getting that first college bill, how to adjust to living with a roommate, how college courses compare to high school, and what they wish someone would have told them back in high school.”
The second session “Combatting College Searches During the COVID-19 Shutdown” will be held on June 2 at 2 p.m. This session will include a panel of local admissions counselors who will offer advice and tips to help students and parents navigate college search options during this difficult time.
Goode added, “Many students and parents plan summer road trips to visit multiple colleges and we wanted to provide them with information that would help them achieve an experience without the travel and added expense.”
A few topics that will be addressed include resources to assist with college search, tools one can use to experience a college without a campus visit, admissions accommodations addressing challenges that have impacted students, changes that are being implemented to protect students upon their return to the campus and any summer virtual courses or camps.
All sessions will be held virtually via Zoom and are open to any high school student and/or parents. Registration is required for both events. Email amy@comunityedcenter.com or call the CEC at 814-781-3437. Persons will then receive an email with a link to the session(s) they sign up for. For all sessions, random prize drawings will be held for a chance to win Dairy Queen gift cards. More information regarding both of these events, including the list of panelists, can be found on our website at www.communityedcenter.com on the home page under Latest News.