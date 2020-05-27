DuBOIS — CenClear’s offices are now open. Consumers in the mental health and addiction treatment programs have the option of continuing to participate in telehealth sessions with their therapists or they can choose to do the sessions face-to-face at the offices.
CenClear does have safety precautions in place including having everyone entering the building wear a mask and have their temperatures checked. Referrals can be made by calling 877-341-5845 or through the referral form on the website at www.cenclear.org.
Preschool classes, along with other schools in Pennsylvania, remain closed as directed by the state. Early Head Start and Family Center staff are continuing to work with children and families virtually. Applications are being accepted for all of these programs. To apply, call 800-525-5437 or fill out the application online at www.cenclear.org.