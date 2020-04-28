RIDGWAY — Chainsaw carvers in Elk County and around the country are mourning the absence of the 21st Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous, but supporting one another during the coronavirus shutdown.
The event, set to welcome 61 carvers last weekend, was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Organizer Liz Boni said carvers are sharing their creations on social media and market places during the pandemic.
"For now, that will have to do," she said. "But, when things are able to carry on, you will hear the buzz of chainsaws at the next Rendezvous."
Dawna and Tom Ceriani of T&D Carvings on Route 219 in Brockport said they were heartbroken when the event in which they've participated for nearly 20 years was cancelled.
"We anxiously await seeing our friends every year and look forward to making new ones, so this brought about much sadness, knowing we will not see some of our good friends this year," Dawna Ceriani said.
The cancellation has had a financial impact on the carvers, she adds.
"Most of us work steadily during the slow winter months to build up inventory to display and sell at the Rendezvous," she said. "That event always helps balance out income loss."
The Cerianis miss their "carving family," she said, who all support, encourage and understand one another.
Rick Churchill of Concord, Vermont said he has watched the Rendezvous every year since 2011, and participated for the first time last year.
"I stay connected to my carving friends online, and we do try to keep each other inspired and in good spirits in these hard times," he said. "The Rendezvous has become what it is because of the community support, and carvers get together and it feels like a big family."
New York resident Ryan Hill said he is grateful for a place like Ridgway — a town that welcomes his gift for carving, something he has done all his life.
"Carvers are all very like-minded, and I'm able to talk shop with people like me," he said. "I grow as an artist every year I attend."
Hill says he is saddened he won't be able to enjoy the beauty of Elk County this year.
"I've really found where I belong, and my heart just aches that I'm not in Ridgway this year," he said.