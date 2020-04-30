DuBOIS — Charlie Chen’s Chinese Kitchen has seen an increase in business since the COVID-19 pandemic, said owner Charlie Chen, expanding its 35-year reputation even more.
The Chinese cuisine trailer is currently parked outside of the Chen’s home off of Maple Avenue in DuBois. Recent business has also brought about some new faces, Chen adds.
His business was started in Punxsutawney in 1985, but burnt to the ground after a severe fire. The people of Punxsutawney gave all kinds of donations to help him get back on his feet, Chen said.
By 1992, Chen had a takeout Chinese business in both Brookville and Punxsutawney, coming to the DuBois area in 1997, he said.
Chen’s primary business comes from traveling to festivals and fairs across the state. He opens at his house on the first day of spring each year until fair season begins, and closes in the winter.
Chen and his wife, Wendy, are the only two working in the trailer, and they ask that people be patient with them during this time, he adds, as they are working as quickly as they can to provide high-quality meals.
Chen says it’s what he does during his 12-hour work days, including cutting vegetables daily and mixing up combinations of Chinese sauces, that makes his food taste different.
“My sauce is different than others in this area,” he said. “I cook every dish fresh, not ahead of time.”