KERSEY — As are other distilleries in Pennsylvania, Chicken Hill Distillery in Kersey is making hand sanitizer during a time when it is difficult to find.
CHD is going the extra mile, though, and donating the first batch to local emergency medical responders, said Co-Owner Dan Meyer.
The sanitizer takes a little more than 72 hours to prepare, he said. Ingredients such as hydrogen peroxide and glycerin are particularly hard to come by right now.
“We have secured quite a few materials, but have to wait for them to be shipped in,” Meyer said.
More than 400 small bottles of liquid sanitizer went to local EMS personnel over the weekend, Meyer said. CHD hopes to also donate batches to local police and fire companies.
CHD has a long list of businesses, nursing homes and individuals in line when more becomes available, Meyer said.
“Everybody is just wanting to help everybody else out right now,” he said.
CHD hopes to have limited batches ready for retail and industrial sales the week of March 30, and is selling 75 percent and 60 percent straight alcohol, which can be used for sanitizer for the time being, according to its Facebook page.
Meyer said the World Health Organization (WHO) is allowing distilleries to make the hand sanitizer as long as they follow certain guidelines.
“It was no surprise to us that we had the capabilities of making it, but we never dreamt we would have the capability of selling it,” he said.
It was important to Meyer and CHD Co-Owner Chris Kline to to give back to the community and some of its front-line people.
“Many EMS people are volunteer,” he said. “That’s why we would definitely like to get it out to those people first.”