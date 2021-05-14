Editor’s note: This is part of a series provided by The Meadows Psychiatric Center and CenClear in partnership with The Courier Express as part of Mental Health Awareness month in May.
Isolation, being “stuck” at home and little in-person interaction are obstacles the elderly have been facing for generations, but now the pandemic has children and teens dealing with these same devastating situations. As we take time to recognize May as Mental Health Month, we are taking a closer look at the impact it is having on the children right here in local communities.
“We have seen an increase in anxiety for children and teens over the past year,” Lori Yarger, CenClear Mental Health Outpatient Director, said. The Meadows, an acute, inpatient, behavioral healthcare hospital, saw the impact of the pandemic on children as well. During the past year, The Meadows saw children facing disruptive mood disorders, depression, anxiety, and attention deficit disorder being admitted for care.
The pandemic has even led to many children and families experiencing loss and trauma, Yarger said.
While social distancing mandates led to graduations, proms, school plays, sports and band concerts being canceled or changed to online forms, hearts were broken. The adjustment has not been easy for children and teens that had anticipated experiencing these special moments.
“The biggest mental health issue facing school-age children/teens during the pandemic is not having face-to-face interaction with their peers or teachers; not having the extracurricular activities to attend or to use as a coping skill, and navigating learning without the in-person help and support,” Kristi Godin-Snyder, D.Ed., Director of Education at The Meadows said.
Virtual learning is a challenge even the children’s parents were unprepared to weather last March. A year later, virtual learning continues to be part of their lives.
Hybrid programs that give children the chance to attend school a few days a week with fewer people while doing online learning the remaining days are still in place in some districts. Children exposed to people who have contracted COVID-19 continue to be required to substitute virtual learning for in-school learning. Even snow days have become virtual learning days in some schools. The impact of this change continues to be felt by the entire family. “Many families have struggled with childcare, managing virtual learning and changed school schedules,” Yarger said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, mental health staff have been working with children to overcome these obstacles. Both in-person and telehealth services are helping them and their families navigate this new situation.
At The Meadows Psychiatric Center, the education team works with the school district to keep students current on their schoolwork while they receive the mental health support they need. In its state-licensed, on-site school, certified teachers help the students to use the online learning system so they will be more confident in their abilities when they are discharged, Godin-Snyder said. The structure provided helps the students to focus on their work for an extended period of time.
CenClear mental health staff, working with children in outpatient, school and community settings, are also helping children and teens to overcome the new obstacles being placed in front of them during this unprecedented time. This is being done through a combination of in-person and telehealth services. Although most services were in-person prior to the pandemic, telepsychiatry was being offered. “Children and teens adapt very well to this delivery method,” Yarger said.
Moving forward children and teens may continue to feel the impact of the last year, but with support, they will also have a newfound strength they can rely on in the future.