DuBOIS — One day, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, 6-year-old Stella Bell and her 4-year-old sister Aurora watched the Disney Family Singalong, a television special, which aired recently on ABC, and enjoyed it so much that they decided to create their very own recording, according to their parents, Brennan and Mandi Bell of Treasure Lake.
“Watching the singalong brought our kids a lot of joy,” said Brennan Bell. “They’ve grown up around music and wanted to share their own singalong with others. That’s how they connect with people.”
The Disney Family Singalong, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, featured musical performances of songs from select Disney films performed by musicians from their respective homes including Josh Groban, Michael Buble, Beyoncé and others.
“Stella woke us up in the morning dressed as Elsa (from ‘Frozen 2’) and said she wanted to record ‘Into the Unknown,’” said Bell, noting that his young daughters chose a song that wasn’t on the Disney singalong.
“We dressed her sister (Aurora) as Anna and recorded it in one afternoon while Leia, our youngest daughter, was taking a nap,” said Bell.
Next, the Bells put it all together with video editing software and then added lyrics, too, so people could sing along.
Bell said Stella, a kindergartener at Oklahoma Elementary School, has especially taken an interest in videos since starting online classes with the DuBois Area School District.
He said Stella Bell watches her parents work from home creating and editing instructional and music videos on a daily basis.
Mandi Bell is an English teacher at DuBois Area High School, while Brennan Bell is a former DAHS teacher who is currently a worship leader and music director at Tri County Church.
Brennan and Mandi Bell also have a Christian indie rock band — A Day Awaits — and they are always writing music at home. They are currently working on content and videos for the upcoming release of their new EP titled, “Adventure,” to be released sometime this year.
“Needless to say, music is a major part of our children’s lives and how they express themselves,” said Bell. “Stella and Aurora have been singing since they were in diapers, but Stella has really started becoming confident in her singing when she started pre-school and into kindergarten.”
To their children and family, Bell said, “Music is not only a way to communicate and express themselves, but also how they connect with people and a way for them to make sense of the world around them. A song like ‘Into the Unknown’ is highly metaphorical for the time that we are in now and I think that even at their young age they sense that.”
The video of the sisters singing the song can be found on the “A Day Awaits” Facebook page.