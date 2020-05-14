REYNOLDSVILLE — Damaged by a fire last July, the China One building here remained seemingly abandoned for almost a year until Glass Erectors bought it to renovate.
The Reynoldsville Borough Council has mentioned several times over the past year that something needed to be done with the burned out building. Council members said the previous owner does not live in the area, and appeared to have no intention to repair the building.
Glass Erectors is a Reynoldsville based company that primarily does commercial glass work on buildings. One of the four owners, John Burkett, is a member of the Reynoldsville Borough Council and found the solution to the problem.
The company began gutting the building last week, using a dumpster along Main Street to clear out fire damaged debris. A new front wall and windows have been installed.
“We’re ‘demoing’ everything inside, and it’s going to probably sit like that for a little while,” Burkett said. “We have a slow time usually in the winter.”
Burkett said the plan for the building is to do stonework and create a new store front.
The goal is for it to remain a Chinese restaurant, and to save the equipment from the previous restaurant.
“When they had the fire over there, nothing was touched in the kitchen. They contained that fire to the front, so all the equipment in the Chinese restaurant was untouched,” Burkett said.
Once the kitchen is remodeled, he hopes another Chinese restaurant will open in the building. If not, they will likely sell the kitchen equipment.
“If that doesn’t happen, what we’ll probably do then is sell off all that equipment and build to suit whoever would want to come there. The whole front of the building will be done even if we don’t have a renter. The whole building will be remodeled,” Burkett said.
Burkett said workers will rebuild two apartments above the restaurant. He said they will have a laundry room and common area, saving tenants from having to make trips to laundromats. This is often how the company’s apartments are designed.
He said he expects to the construction to be done sometime in late fall or winter, when Glass Erectors’ business slows.