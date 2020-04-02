DuBOIS — Wanting to provide the experience of being at church on a Sunday morning but also intent on keeping its congregation members safe during the coronavirus pandemic, Christ Lutheran Church has been live streaming a Sunday church service since last week. This Sunday, Palm Sunday, the church council, with Pastors John Miller and Amy Godshall-Miller have taken it one step further and are providing communion kits.
The kits contain small individual containers with wine and communion bread that has been blessed as well as bulletins for the Palm Sunday service, which will be live-streamed via the internet at 9:45 a.m. Sunday. People do not have to have a Facebook account to view the live streaming service as the church's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/christlutheranchurchdubois) is public. Godshall-Miller also noted that the church will also have an online Good Friday service at 7 p.m. next week.
Pastor Amy Godshall-Miller said it was decided to provide the kits because of "really feeling that communion is very important to worship in our tradition, and so to find a way was important."
Pastor John Miller's sister is a Lutheran minister in Northern Virginia and her congregation did communion kits last Sunday, Godshall-Miller said, adding that "troubling times call for thinking outside the box. What's sacred is the time that we're together and we will still speak the liturgy. The Word will be there. And we're hoping that in this way we can hear the grace of God spoken in the word and also taste and see it. So that's kind of where we're coming from. It is unusual, we freely admit that."
The kit is only for one week, as they want to give it a try first, she said.
With the communion kit, the church is also providing palms. While many churches have not been able to get palms for Palm Sunday, Godshall-Miller said, "We had them ordered already and they were en route. These are those Eco-Palms."
Eco-Palms, according to its website, is a project that "allows for the care of creation through sustainable harvesting practices and provides livelihoods for the harvesters."
The church will be handing out kits today (Friday) from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.