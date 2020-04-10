DuBOIS — Christ Lutheran Church, DuBois, remains closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but will provide two Holy Week worship services: Good Friday, April 10 and Easter, April 12, using Facebook Live. A Facebook account is not required to view the service at www.facebook.com/christlutherancurchdubois.
The Good Friday service will live stream at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Easter service will live stream at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. The services led by Pastors John and Amy Miller will include the celebration of Holy Communion during the Easter service and may be participated in from home.
Christ Lutheran has communion kits available at the church. A small group of volunteers packed communion kits using sanitizer, gloves, N95 masks and every precaution to be hygienic and safe. These kits contain both bread and wine in varying quantities for individuals, couples and families. These will be available for pickup at the church today (Friday) from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A volunteer will be in the parking lot by the office entrance (to your right as you drive toward the church building) to hand out kit(s), and bulletin(s) for both services through the car window.
For additional information contact Christ Lutheran at 814-371-2470 or E-mail christlutheran@penn.com.