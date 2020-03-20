DuBOIS — Earlier this week, Christ Lutheran Church of DuBois’ Congregational Council unanimously agreed to honor the 15-day shutdown requested by both national and state officials in response to the coronavirus. This means there will be no worship services on Sunday, March 22 and 29; or Wednesday 25. All classes, groups and activities were also cancelled for that period.
Christ Lutheran’s Pastors John and Amy Miller will record a worship message, which will be posted on YouTube by Saturday afternoon. All may access this worship tool at Christ Lutheran’s website www.christdubois.org.