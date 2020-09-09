DuBOIS — Though Christ the King Manor in DuBois currently has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, its facilities are no longer allowing indoor visits due to the increase of cases in the DuBois and surrounding areas, according to information posted on the nursing home’s website. The policy is effective immediately.
Outdoor visits are still being offered, however.
“We know that you may be concerned about the spread of the 2019 coronavirus and how it may impact us here at Christ the King Manor,” the website stated. “Ensuring residents are cared for in a safe and healthy environment is our greatest concern.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have recommended a variety of steps that Christ the King is implementing to help reduce the potential for the virus to enter the building.
Christ the King Manor states that they are following the recommendations of the CDC on using basic contact precautions to prevent the spread which includes wearing gowns and gloves when interacting with residents who are sick.
“We also are staying up-to-date with the CDC recommendations as they are updated,” according to the website. “In addition, our organization is in close contact with the local and state health department and are following their guidance. We are posting signs on our entryway doors to notify visitors that they do not enter the building during this outbreak of COVID-19/coronavirus.”
Officials at Christ the King Manor ask that people do not visit the manor if they have come into contact with anyone who has recently tested positive for COVID-19 or if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. These may include fever, shortness of breath, cough, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea.
For additional information, visit the CDC’s coronavirus disease information page at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.