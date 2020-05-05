DUBOIS — Members of the activities staff at DuBois Christ the King Manor are finding new ways to help residents stay in touch with their families.
Debbie DeChurch and Diane Bogacki said the virus has changed the way they and residents interact in both positive and negative ways.
“We’ve had to learn how to use the iPads and we communicate with their family,” Dechurch said. “I have some people that can’t. They have Facebook but they don’t have FaceTime if they don’t have an iPhone, so I just use my own personal phone.”
“Some good is coming out of this that I think will last after this is over with,” Bogacki said. “People that have relatives that live far away, these iPads, we’re going to keep them and talk with their friends and family after this is over.”
They talked about one resident who has been able to FaceTime with her son in Virginia. With the technology being used, she has gotten to see the new babies in the family, and sees family members several times a week.
This has also helped staff at the facility become more familiar with the residents’ families as they help facilitate so much of the communication.
“We know everybody’s name, we know who they are, where they live,” DeChurch said. “It’s gotten us a lot closer.”
Precautions are taken to ensure the health of both staff and residents. Workers, for example, have their temperature taken and respond to a questionnaire before going into work each day.