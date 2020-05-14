ST MARYS — Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Christian Food Bank of St. Marys has seen an increase in both clients and young volunteers, according to Director Georgia Wagner.
Clientele has increased by about 30 percent, she said, as a result of people being laid off or other financial setbacks.
A few weeks ago, the food bank implemented a drive-thru process to limit exposure. A volunteer checks the person’s ID and makes sure they live within St. Marys Area School District. Interviewers have been calling new clients and speaking to them over the phone, ensuring they meet the criteria.
Recipients have been grateful, giving lots of “Thank yous” and leaving small tips, Wagner says. Individuals, organizations and businesses in the community have also been donating more often.
“Local grocers are making us aware of good deals, and they can order things for us,” Wagner said.
Restaurants and church groups have been making and donating soup, too, or collecting donations for the food bank.
Next Thursday, the food bank will receive around 300 emergency boxes with nonperishable items from Second Harvest Food Bank of Erie, Wagner said.
The number of seniors visiting the food bank has also increased, Wagner said, attributing that to the drive-thru, since people no longer have to stand in line and being in a car contributes to confidentiality.
When the pandemic has passed, Christian Food Bank will continue to offer the drive-thru process for convenience.
“A lot of our volunteers are seniors and they are vulnerable,” Wagner adds. “We have had a lot of new, younger people step up during this time. They aren’t working right now and want to help.”
Wagner says she hopes to see these new volunteers continue after things have calmed down.
“It really shows the importance of caring for each other and being kind,” Wagner said. “I’ve been very blessed to see the good coming out in people. Every day, there’s another ‘Wow’ moment.”
Another big help to the food bank has been the Facebook page it started around Christmas time, Wagner says, which is used to recognize donors and spread awareness.