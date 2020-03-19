ST. MARYS — Christian Food Bank at 817 S. Michael Road in St. Marys will now offer drive-thru distribution for families in need from 1-3 p.m. each Thursday.
CFB, which offers food for people and families in need within the St. Marys Area School District, is doing this in an effort to keep clients and volunteers safe, a spokesman said. Recipients will be checked in, and their food loaded into their vehicle by a volunteer.
CFB board member Bob Luchini said the organization helps many people and families put food on the table, and shutting down completely is not an option.
“Many of the people who rely on our services are the same people who are the most affected by the COVID-19 outbreak — older people and those with underlying medical conditions,” he said. “Therefore, the need for our service is greater than ever, and we’re committed to being here throughout this state of emergency.”
Luchini said a “great deal” of planning has gone into modifying CFB’s distribution process.
“We’re confident that these changes will ensure the safety of everyone who comes to the food bank, whether it’s someone needing our help, or those volunteering their time,” Luchini said. “It’s our main priority.”
Recipients are asked not to arrive early in order to avoid creating dangerous traffic situations.
Those with questions can call 814-834-1951 and leave a message. For updates, visit CFB on Facebook.