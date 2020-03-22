DuBOIS — The City of DuBois has canceled its regularly scheduled council meeting for Monday.
“We feel it is necessary to follow Gov. (Tom) Wolf’s directive and shelter in place until this pandemic has past,” according to city officials.
The next regularly scheduled work session will be held on Thursday, April 9, at 4 p.m. in council chambers at the city building.
In addition, the city will also be canceling its regularly scheduled planning commission meeting on April 1 as a result of a lack of items for the agenda and concerns for public safety.
The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 6, at 4:15 p.m. in council chambers.