DuBOIS — The City of DuBois issued a local state of emergency declaration Wednesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The declaration will allow the city to seek state and federal funding in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said the decision was made after discussions with DuBois Emergency Management Coordinator Scott Farrell, Mayor Randy Schmidt and members of the city council.
Sandy Township officials made a similar declaration earlier this week.
There are currently no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Clearfield County, but at least 133 confirmed cases across the state as of Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC is recommending people avoid gatherings of 10 or more people to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Both the city and township closed their municipal buildings to non-employees earlier this week due to the coronavirus pandemic and following the instructions of the CDC. Employees are still working, however, in both municipalities.
“We will reevaluate next week,” said Suplizio.
Anyone with questions or concerns related to city and township business is asked to call and make an appointment.
City residents can call 814-371-2000. Suplizio said residents can call him, if necessary, at 814-591-5544. Township residents are asked to call 814-371-4220 with any concerns that may need addressed or to make an appointment.
“Emergencies such as a water line break or back up, our crew will be responding to those kind of events,” said Suplizio. “Other city business will be handled on a case-by-case basis. We want to follow what the state and federal guidelines have asked us to do.”
Suplizio urged residents to stay home, avoiding public places unless absolutely necessary.
“This isn’t a panic situation. We are trying to get this behind us so people can back to their everyday life as soon as possible,” he said.