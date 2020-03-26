ST. MARYS —The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the use of disposable wipes in households across the United States, and St. Marys is no exception.
However, as residents try to maintain a clean environment, the City of St. Marys asks that they not discard disposable wipes, paper towels and similar products of any kind by flushing them down the toilet and into the community's sewer system. Instead, please place these items into the garbage for disposal, ask city officials.
With the increase of these items, issues to the community's Wastewater Treatment Plan may occur, even if the item's manufacturer says it is a “flushable” product. The Wastewater Plant cannot process the larger wipes, as they do not break down the same way toilet paper does. The disposable wipes will clog sewers and cause backups and overflows at the wastewater treatment facilities, creating an additional public health risk in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Authorities ask that residents dispose of these “flushable” wipes or towels by throwing them in the trash.