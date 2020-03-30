ST. MARYS — In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the City of St. Marys is moving to offer free parking downtown Monday.
Councilman Andrew Mohney, who is also on the parking committee, said the city council has received complaints about parkers getting a ticket on an expired meter during this coronavirus outbreak, Mohney said.
“My personal thought behind the decision was to offer free parking for those citizens in the community who still need to get to the Pharmacy, a curbside pickup, the post office, an emergency of some sort, etc.,” Mohney said. “There are still people working in the downtown district.”
The effort was put in place to try and relieve some of the hassle for businesses that are still open for takeout and people working in the downtown district, he added.
One example Mohney gave was St. Marys Pharmacy, which has now changed to complete curbside services and has reserved parking meters out front.
Other local businesses downtown, such as Tablespoons Cafe and Deli, Gunners, Rick’s Dough Boys, Dino’s Place, New Horizons Healthy Foods, Thompson’s Deli, Keystone Corner Lunch, The Diamond Perk and Fox’s Pizza, quickly began offering takeout services to accommodate customers safely and keep their doors open during this time.
According to the City of St. Marys Facebook page, the free parking will continue until further notice.
“This applies to all metered spots, including all municipal lots and the parking garage,” the post says.