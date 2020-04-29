ST. MARYS — The City of St. Marys Police Department has been the recipient of several generous acts and donations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, said Chief Tom Nicklas.
“We have received multiple donations and acts of kindness from the St. Marys community,” he said.
The employees of St. Marys Nail Spa donated a box of cloth masks for police to distribute to the public out of the Erie Avenue station, Nicklas says. Chicken Hill Distillery also teamed up with Burke’s Home Center and St. Marys Box Company and donated hand sanitizer to the officers and other first responders, and Dollar General of St. Marys donated cleaning supplies.
The department has also received several lunch donations, such as Dairy Queen treats, sandwiches from Pfaff’s Market, as well as a box of Girl Scout cookies from a local troop, according to its Facebook page.
During a time when many are struggling, Nicklas says the influx of donations police have received has allowed them to give back to others.
“Due to the number of offers to help, we also have been able to defer some donations to others in need,” Nicklas adds.
Anyone in need of a mask can stop by the police station at 319 Erie Ave. from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.